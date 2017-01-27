The universe has a bright future, but many roadblocks are in the way of getting there. Every person on this planet is an individual. We are big and small, short and tall, young and old, introverted and bold, yet no matter our similarities and differences, there are no two people...
“Student managers are a huge part of college basketball and don’t get nearly the recognition they deserve,” said Charleston men’s basketball senior walk-on Erik Goldbach. Goldbach spent his first three seasons on campus as a student manager, working on the court and behind the scenes to keep players and coaches...
Bold red and black lines intricately tell stories of a reality that many are unaware even exist. Imperfect lines form a Charleston house, often unnoticed by passerbys. Such lines made up the drawings in the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art’s latest exhibits. “Exit/Alive” by Anthony Dominguez and “Ahead of the...
On Tuesday, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as President Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations. During the hearing, Haley announced her official position on the all-important issue of Russia, as she declared the Russians to be guilty of war crimes in Syria. In the...
On Jan. 20, Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States of America, commencing the peaceful transition of power from the Obama administration to his own. Trump’s inaugural address opened with an attempt at unity while discussing the new agenda of America – to rebuild the...
At its best, the music of William Basinski is to be experienced as much as it is meant to be listened to, and “A Shadow in Time” is no exception. Basinski employs his most popular compositional element, the tape loop, to pay homage to David Bowie for all of his years of artistic inspiration. A...
Restaurant Week is not for a faint heart or a weak stomach. After a meal at one of the newest restaurants to grace East Bay Street, Paw Paw, I realized just how much of an undertaking a three course meal can be. I opted for their three courses for $35 at the suggestion of my...
On Jan. 17, Chelsea Manning, a transgender woman formerly known as Bradley, was granted clemency by President Barack Obama. The army private leaked classified documents to WikiLeaks and was originally sentenced to 35 years in prison, but is now to be released in May. Although Manning’s sentence was the longest of anyone who has been...
The start of a new year means rebooting your mind and setting resolutions you wish to accomplish over the next 365 days. Typically, we want to eat healthier or workout more, but time and time again we find that our goals get lost within our busy schedules. When thinking about what you may want to...
The thought of eating meat disturbs me and always has. From my mom’s fried chicken to a ham sandwich, I always picked at and pushed aside the meat on my plate. Chicken was tolerable on some occasions, but pork even less so. Staring down at my meals, I always pictured an animal that, before its slaughter,...
“I just finally decided I had to do it. Somebody had to do something. ‘Cause, you know, black people are killing white people every day.” This is the final explanation Dylann Roof offered in his police confession to killing nine worshippers at Mother Emanuel church on June 17, 2015. Any words of mine directed to...
If there is anywhere to be in January, it is Charleston. While the North freezes over, we in the Lowcountry enjoy sunny days and chilly nights. Still, getting out and enjoying all this city and college have to offer may not be on your radar during the busy start of the year. Here are five...
A mystically foggy night in a grocery store shopping center lined with palmetto trees is like a burgeoning, brutal metal scene in the suburbs of Charleston: a paradox, but a welcome one. When I arrived at Cory’s (a specialty grilled cheese restaurant by day), the lights were off and Cazador’s vocalist was mid wail,...
Susto’s newest album, & I’m Fine Today, showcases the Charleston band’s ability to diversify their instrumentation and aesthetic, but ultimately strays away from what they did best on their debut album which was appealing to the local music scene through beautiful accounts of life in Charleston. The album comes three years after their official self-titled...
Earlier this month, President-elect Donald Trump announced that his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will join the White House as a senior advisor to the president, potentially breaking a federal anti-nepotism law designed to prevent public officials from appointing family members to public office. According to Trump, Kushner played a key role throughout his campaign, stating “Jared...
Tattoo culture is becoming more prominent each day at the College. Sometimes the freedom of adulthood, away from the eyes of watchful parents, inspires the ink. Other times, people permanently mark their bodies as a representations of the people or events that permanently marked their own lives. Whether it be the adrenaline or something more,...
Seven current College of Charleston students are working on the launch of a new fundraising app called Booster, which combines live streaming with monetary transactions, creating endless opportunities for individuals or organizations looking to raise money. Non-profit organizations, up and coming artists or musicians and individuals selling products are all potential users that can go...