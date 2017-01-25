Bold red and black lines intricately tell stories of a reality that many are unaware even exist. Imperfect lines form a Charleston house, often unnoticed by passerbys. Such lines made up the drawings in the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art’s latest exhibits. “Exit/Alive” by Anthony Dominguez and “Ahead of the...
On Tuesday, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as President Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations. During the hearing, Haley announced her official position on the all-important issue of Russia, as she declared the Russians to be guilty of war crimes in Syria. In the...
On Jan. 20, Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States of America, commencing the peaceful transition of power from the Obama administration to his own. Trump’s inaugural address opened with an attempt at unity while discussing the new agenda of America – to rebuild the...
The start of a new year means rebooting your mind and setting resolutions you wish to accomplish over the next 365 days. Typically, we want to eat healthier or workout more, but time and time again we find that our goals get lost within our busy schedules. When thinking about...
The thought of eating meat disturbs me and always has. From my mom’s fried chicken to a ham sandwich, I always picked at and pushed aside the meat on my plate. Chicken was tolerable on some occasions, but pork even less so. Staring down at my meals, I always pictured an...
“I just finally decided I had to do it. Somebody had to do something. ‘Cause, you know, black people are killing white people every day.” This is the final explanation Dylann Roof offered in his police confession to killing nine worshippers at Mother Emanuel church on June 17, 2015. Any...
If there is anywhere to be in January, it is Charleston. While the North freezes over, we in the Lowcountry enjoy sunny days and chilly nights. Still, getting out and enjoying all this city and college have to offer may not be on your radar during the busy start of...
A mystically foggy night in a grocery store shopping center lined with palmetto trees is like a burgeoning, brutal metal scene in the suburbs of Charleston: a paradox, but a welcome one. When I arrived at Cory’s (a specialty grilled cheese restaurant by day), the lights were off and Cazador’s vocalist was mid wail,...
Susto’s newest album, & I’m Fine Today, showcases the Charleston band’s ability to diversify their instrumentation and aesthetic, but ultimately strays away from what they did best on their debut album which was appealing to the local music scene through beautiful accounts of life in Charleston. The album comes three years after their official self-titled...
Earlier this month, President-elect Donald Trump announced that his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will join the White House as a senior advisor to the president, potentially breaking a federal anti-nepotism law designed to prevent public officials from appointing family members to public office. According to Trump, Kushner played a key role throughout his campaign, stating “Jared...
Tattoo culture is becoming more prominent each day at the College. Sometimes the freedom of adulthood, away from the eyes of watchful parents, inspires the ink. Other times, people permanently mark their bodies as a representations of the people or events that permanently marked their own lives. Whether it be the adrenaline or something more,...
Seven current College of Charleston students are working on the launch of a new fundraising app called Booster, which combines live streaming with monetary transactions, creating endless opportunities for individuals or organizations looking to raise money. Non-profit organizations, up and coming artists or musicians and individuals selling products are all potential users that can go...
The inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on Jan. 20 quickly approaches, officially marking the start of Trump’s term. The art community, among others, have responded with a call to noncompliance on Inauguration Day. Titled the “J20 Art Strike,” the movement calls for a shutdown of museums, theaters, concert halls, galleries, studios and art schools. The...
“I always wanted to come here but toward when I started getting older, I felt like it wasn’t going to happen. But later on when I got the opportunity I had to jump on it because it was the easiest pick.” For Jarrell Brantley, a sophomore forward for the Charleston men’s basketball team (15-4, 6-0),...
“Decorated on the outside but empty at my core.” I was listening to a song titled “Dinosaur Bones” by Stop Light Observations when I came across this line. I had never heard the song before, but this line stood out to me. It made me think about the mask that every person adorns. In today’s society,...
On an average day you might catch Courtney Hicks showcasing the College campus to a group of young prospective students. Some days she may be scurrying past you on her way to a Black Student Union meeting. Or perhaps she was your summer orientation intern. With a helpful hand already involved in a multitude of organizations,...
The College of Charleston returned to TD Arena for the first time in over a month to record the program’s ninth win in 10 games, defeating Towson, 62-57. “For us to come out and beat the team that was picked to finish No. 2 in the CAA was a big accomplishment for us,” said Charleston...
With the start of a new year and the motivation of making 2017 the best year yet still fresh in everyone’s mind, consider this: Coast Records Winter Jam. College of Charleston alumni and one of the event’s planner Tyler Boone will be performing along with several other local artists including Chris Wilcox, Tom Mackell, The...
As the warm Mediterranean sunshine beams down upon the seaside town of Limassol, Cyprus, a budding young tennis star emerges into prominence. Her journey would begin here, but continue half-way around the world as she stumbled upon her adopted home, the sandy shores of Charleston, South Carolina. Before enrolling at the College of Charleston, Mara...