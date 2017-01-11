Men's Basketball / sports / Winter Sports Cougars continue to conquer conference foes The College of Charleston returned to TD Arena for the first time in over a month to record the program’s ninth win in 10 games, defeating Towson, 62-57. “For us to come out and beat the team that was picked to finish No. 2 in the CAA was a big accomplishment for us,” said Charleston...

Blogs / Entertainment / Pop Culture The 2016 Hip Hop Superlatives Superlatives are not just for seniors anymore. The rappers on this list were relevant (or irrelevant) enough this year to land them a spot in the 2016 Hip Hop Superlatives by yours truly. I broke it down into fifteen superlatives for fifteen different rappers. Remember that this list is not meant to be all inclusive, but...

Campus / news / sports Sam speaks at the College On Tuesday evening (Dec. 6), former NFL player Michael Sam spoke in front of a crowd of students and faculty members at the Stern Center Ballroom discussing his upbringing as the first openly-LGBT athlete in any major American sport. The former Dallas Cowboy and St. Louis Ram, also played in the Canadian Football League with...

Campus / City / Features / Life The Reef takes over Redux For the past year now, Charleston’s Makeout Reef music collective has been making power moves to revitalize the city’s music scene. Since they were first formed in December of 2015, MR’s popularity has increased exponentially through the success of bands such as Del Sur, Mr. Rosewater, The Camel Blues Band, Tall Kitchen Bag and Hot...

Blogs / Lifestyle Under the Christmas tree: A holiday gift guide The semester is winding down and finding the time to search for the perfect gift can be extremely tough. Especially when you want to scope out the perfect gift for loved ones and friends! Here are a few ideas that will help you stay organized this holiday season and make your gift shopping trips more enjoyable. Mom:...

Campus / Carousel / news / sports / Sports Features Stephen Lesage: power-lifting astronaut “So is it safe to say you don’t have a fear of heights?” “Not really—kind of…I’m more scared of going underwater.” Stephen Lesage, a senior here at the College, has been spotlighted recently in multiple articles about his impressive accomplishments with powerlifting. In 2015, a friend of Lesage’s became curious in powerlifting, Lesage joined along...

Men's Basketball / sports / Winter Sports Chealey takes charge The first day of practice in a new season should be a day of optimism but for the 2015-16 Charleston men’s basketball team, the news from the first day of men’s basketball practice was depressing, thanks to the season-ending injury to Joe Chealey. Chealey earned time in Charleston’s back court in his freshman campaign (2013-14),...

Blogs / Politics / Pop Culture Welcome to my house: First Kids through the years Presidents come and go, with time spent in the White House different and unique from one POTUS to the next. For their kids however, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is part of childhood; their experiences while living in the White House shaping them into the fine young men and women they will become. From Robert Lincoln to Malia and...

Men's Basketball / sports / Winter Sports Navy runs aground at TD Arena Propelled by redshirt freshman Grant Riller’s career high 26-point performance, the College of Charleston men’s basketball team defeated Navy (70-64) on Thursday night (Dec. 1) at TD Arena. In a hard-fought win for the Cougars, the lead changed 22 times and neither team led by double digits. With the game tied 54-54 with 4:48 remaining...

Carousel / DJ Spotlight / Music / Radio DJ Spotlight — Flagship JP DeGross aka LiveFire As our only live-mixing Flagship DJ, JP has offered a whole new perspective to our station. His show, “The Electronic Hour,” showcases his sick DJing skills as he creates in-studio, exclusively for CisternYard Radio. We sat down with him for a few questions about himself and his thoughts on being a DJ. Say your name, where...