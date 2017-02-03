On Jan. 27, President Trump temporarily banned travel from seven majority-Muslim countries via executive order. The order prevents Syrian refugees from entering the United States for 120 days and blocks entrance from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Refugees, students, visitors and green card holders were detained at airports...
William Basinski’s newest work, “A Shadow in Time”, is for dead friends and heroes. The first track, “For David Robert Jones”, is an ambient eulogy for David Bowie that utilizes a rethought aesthetic for Basinski, and “A Shadow in Time” is a droning work that celebrates the life of friends...
On Jan. 24, Donald Trump signed an executive order pushing the Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines forward into action, despite the Obama administration’s efforts to block both projects over environmental and economic concerns. President Trump dismissed Obama’s policy and sealed a campaign promise with this executive order, which allows for...
Tired of eating the same unhealthy Charleston restaurant food night after night, you finally decide to cook something healthy. You go to the grocery store to pick up all your ingredients and return to your cramped, shared house on Smith. You turn on your oven for the first time this...
Books have always been my passion. When I was little, I would ask for a book before a toy, and I would sit for hours flipping through the pages. The older I got, the more I began to realize that books were my life. If something stressful was going on,...
According to a new study by SafeWise and highspeedinternet.com published on Jan. 24, South Carolina ranks as the 6th most dangerous state in the country for online dating. The study determined which states were safest and most dangerous for online daters based on the FBI’s crime rates by state and...
Spanish speakers only: Tertulia is in progress. With its wide selection of accredited teachers and versatile application to most career paths, Spanish has become one of the most popular second languages to take. College of Charleston has embraced this popularity, encouraging students to indulge in the language experience outside of...
On Jan. 28, Blue Gorilla Tattoo tempted just about every Charlestonian with an offer of free tattoos to celebrate their tenth anniversary. The event was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Peppered Shade Tattoo, but lines began forming before 8 a.m. Ryan Morris, a freshman at the College, was among...
Boone Hall Plantation and Garden’s Lowcountry Oyster Festival has been named one of the “top 20 events in the southeast” by the Southeastern Tourism Society. Filled with music, decadent food, games and breathtaking views, it easily earned its place on the list. Locals and tourists alike flooded the plantation on...
On Jan. 24, former Lieutenant Governor Henry McMaster succeeded Nikki Haley, becoming South Carolina’s 117th governor. His succession came as a result of former Governor Haley’s confirmation as the United States’ ambassador to the United Nations. McMaster is not new to the political sphere – he has worked as a...
“Only equal is enough. Only equal is ever equal,” speaks a sign lifted high above a crowd full of pink hats. For some, it was a breath of fresh air. The sight of a large group of people coming together as one to march for something so simple, equality, was...
Marco Fusinato, an Australian visual artist and musician/noise guitarist, combines his diverse skill set into producing extremely unique installation pieces. Of certain fascination to me is his series “Aetheric Plexus” – a motion censored sculpture built from large stage equipment, light and sound instruments, which momentarily erupts with every passing...
One of the most exciting things about entering a new year is the promise of new musical artists breaking out and cementing themselves as a defining part of that time. In 2016 we saw veteran artists have mammoth breakouts like Anderson .Paak and unknowns like Desiigner come through with mega-hits and major label deals. Granted,...
The past several weeks have been a whirlwind of transition as the Trump administration solidifies its hold on the White House. Among several new decisions, Donald Trump’s cabinet picks have sparked widespread public debate. Betsy DeVos, Trump’s choice for Secretary of Education met with a great degree of outcry as many viewed her as unfit...
Every College of Charleston student leaves with a Bill Murray-sighting story. Students have seen him at basketball games, walking down King Street and even in Mama Kims. But why is Murray never excited to say hello to a student or take a picture with them? His secret just came out. Ever wonder why the storm...
At its best, the music of William Basinski is to be experienced as much as it is meant to be listened to, and “A Shadow in Time” is no exception. Basinski employs his most popular compositional element, the tape loop, to pay homage to David Bowie for all of his years of artistic inspiration. A...
The universe has a bright future, but many roadblocks are in the way of getting there. Every person on this planet is an individual. We are big and small, short and tall, young and old, introverted and bold, yet no matter our similarities and differences, there are no two people with the same characteristics. With the increasing...
Restaurant Week is not for a faint heart or a weak stomach. After a meal at one of the newest restaurants to grace East Bay Street, Paw Paw, I realized just how much of an undertaking a three course meal can be. I opted for their three courses for $35 at the suggestion of my...
On Jan. 17, former President Obama granted clemency to Chelsea Manning, a transgender woman formerly known as Bradley. The army private leaked classified documents to WikiLeaks and was originally sentenced to 35 years in prison, but will now be released in May. Manning’s sentence was the longest of anyone who has been incarcerated for leaking information...
“Student managers are a huge part of college basketball and don’t get nearly the recognition they deserve,” said Charleston men’s basketball senior walk-on Erik Goldbach. Goldbach spent his first three seasons on campus as a student manager, working on the court and behind the scenes to keep players and coaches happy. “People really don’t realize...
Bold red and black lines intricately tell stories of a reality that many are unaware even exist. Imperfect lines form a Charleston house, often unnoticed by passerbys. Such lines made up the drawings in the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art’s latest exhibits. “Exit/Alive” by Anthony Dominguez and “Ahead of the Wrecking Ball” by Ronald Ramsey...
On Tuesday, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as President Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations. During the hearing, Haley announced her official position on the all-important issue of Russia, as she declared the Russians to be guilty of war crimes in Syria. In the hearing, Haley stated “Russia is trying...
On Jan. 20, Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States of America, commencing the peaceful transition of power from the Obama administration to his own. Trump’s inaugural address opened with an attempt at unity while discussing the new agenda of America – to rebuild the divided nation, declaring “We the...
The start of a new year means rebooting your mind and setting resolutions you wish to accomplish over the next 365 days. Typically, we want to eat healthier or workout more, but time and time again we find that our goals get lost within our busy schedules. When thinking about what you may want to...