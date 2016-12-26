Campus / news / sports Sam speaks at the College On Tuesday evening (Dec. 6), former NFL player Michael Sam spoke in front of a crowd of students and faculty members at the Stern Center Ballroom discussing his upbringing as the first openly-LGBT athlete in any major American sport. The former Dallas Cowboy and St. Louis Ram, also played in the Canadian Football League with...

Campus / City / Features / Life The Reef takes over Redux For the past year now, Charleston’s Makeout Reef music collective has been making power moves to revitalize the city’s music scene. Since they were first formed in December of 2015, MR’s popularity has increased exponentially through the success of bands such as Del Sur, Mr. Rosewater, The Camel Blues Band, Tall Kitchen Bag and Hot...

Blogs / Lifestyle Under the Christmas tree: A holiday gift guide The semester is winding down and finding the time to search for the perfect gift can be extremely tough. Especially when you want to scope out the perfect gift for loved ones and friends! Here are a few ideas that will help you stay organized this holiday season and make your gift shopping trips more enjoyable. Mom:...

Campus / Carousel / news / sports / Sports Features Stephen Lesage: power-lifting astronaut “So is it safe to say you don’t have a fear of heights?” “Not really—kind of…I’m more scared of going underwater.” Stephen Lesage, a senior here at the College, has been spotlighted recently in multiple articles about his impressive accomplishments with powerlifting. In 2015, a friend of Lesage’s became curious in powerlifting, Lesage joined along...

Men's Basketball / sports / Winter Sports Chealey takes charge The first day of practice in a new season should be a day of optimism but for the 2015-16 Charleston men’s basketball team, the news from the first day of men’s basketball practice was depressing, thanks to the season-ending injury to Joe Chealey. Chealey earned time in Charleston’s back court in his freshman campaign (2013-14),...

Blogs / Politics / Pop Culture Welcome to my house: First Kids through the years Presidents come and go, with time spent in the White House different and unique from one POTUS to the next. For their kids however, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is part of childhood; their experiences while living in the White House shaping them into the fine young men and women they will become. From Robert Lincoln to Malia and...

Men's Basketball / sports / Winter Sports Navy runs aground at TD Arena Propelled by redshirt freshman Grant Riller’s career high 26-point performance, the College of Charleston men’s basketball team defeated Navy (70-64) on Thursday night (Dec. 1) at TD Arena. In a hard-fought win for the Cougars, the lead changed 22 times and neither team led by double digits. With the game tied 54-54 with 4:48 remaining...

Carousel / DJ Spotlight / Music / Radio DJ Spotlight — Flagship JP DeGross aka LiveFire As our only live-mixing Flagship DJ, JP has offered a whole new perspective to our station. His show, “The Electronic Hour,” showcases his sick DJing skills as he creates in-studio, exclusively for CisternYard Radio. We sat down with him for a few questions about himself and his thoughts on being a DJ. Say your name, where...

Campus / City / Features / Life The Sottile tree ignites the College’s Christmas spirit Attention College of Charleston students: Christmas time is officially here. Let the sleigh bells ring, the “Elf” quotes commence, the “Rudolph” choruses grow stronger and the plethora of lights brighten your evenings. Lovers of Christmas come out into the open, for it is finally acceptable to start celebrating full force. The College has officially kicked...

Campus / sports / Winter Sports / Women's Basketball Offensive woes cost Cougars The College of Charleston women’s basketball team fell to North Florida on Wednesday (Nov. 30) 60-47. North Florida got off to a quick start leading the Cougars 16-4, but the Cougars fought back and closed the deficit to four. However, the Cougars only managed to seven points in the second quarter and trailed North Florida...