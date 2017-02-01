Cooking oils decoded
by Hunter Beaudoin on Feb 1, 2017No Comments
Tired of eating the same unhealthy Charleston restaurant food night after night, you finally decide to cook something healthy. You go to the grocery store to pick up all your ingredients and return to your cramped, shared house on Smith. You turn on your oven for the first time this...
Pursuing your passion in a world of naysayers
by Kaitlyn Leggett on Feb 1, 2017No Comments
Books have always been my passion. When I was little, I would ask for a book before a toy, and I would sit for hours flipping through the pages. The older I got, the more I began to realize that books were my life. If something stressful was going on,...
South Carolina falls in top 10 most dangerous states for online dating
by Bridget Snydstrup on Feb 1, 2017No Comments
According to a new study by SafeWise and highspeedinternet.com published on Jan. 24, South Carolina ranks as the 6th most dangerous state in the country for online dating. The study determined which states were safest and most dangerous for online daters based on the FBI’s crime rates by state and...
Oysters and amity: the 34th annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival
by Grace Samuelson on Jan 31, 2017No Comments
Boone Hall Plantation and Garden’s Lowcountry Oyster Festival has been named one of the “top 20 events in the southeast” by the Southeastern Tourism Society. Filled with music, decadent food, games and breathtaking views, it easily earned its place on the list. Locals and tourists alike flooded the plantation on...
Henry McMaster named South Carolina's 117th governor
by Emily Warner on Jan 31, 2017No Comments
On Jan. 24, former Lieutenant Governor Henry McMaster succeeded Nikki Haley becoming South Carolina’s 117th governor. His succession came as a result of former Governor Haley’s confirmation as the United States’ ambassador to the United Nations, after which Haley submitted her resignation. The new governor is not new to the...
Freshman voice: Women's March? More like human's march.
by Mara McCloy on Jan 31, 2017No Comments
“Only equal is enough. Only equal is ever equal,” speaks a sign lifted high above a crowd full of pink hats. For some, it was a breath of fresh air. The sight of a large group of people coming together as one to march for something so simple, equality, was...
#triggered by Contemporary Art
by Celeste Caldwell on Jan 30, 2017No Comments
Marco Fusinato, an Australian visual artist and musician/noise guitarist, combines his diverse skill set into producing extremely unique installation pieces. Of certain fascination to me is his series “Aetheric Plexus” – a motion censored sculpture built from large stage equipment, light and sound instruments, which momentarily erupts with every passing...
Trump cabinet pick Betsy DeVos raises concerns
by Hannah Addis on Jan 30, 2017No Comments
The past several weeks have been a whirlwind of transition as the Trump administration solidifies its hold on the White House. Among several new decisions, Donald Trump’s cabinet picks have sparked widespread public debate. Betsy DeVos, Trump’s choice for Secretary of Education met with a great degree of outcry as...
The untold story of the steaming storm drains
by Dustin Hacker on Jan 30, 2017No Comments
Every College of Charleston student leaves with a Bill Murray-sighting story. Students have seen him at basketball games, walking down King Street and even in Mama Kims. But why is Murray never excited to say hello to a student or take a picture with them? His secret just came out....
Freshman voice: Hanging on to our comfort zones by a thread
by Mara McCloy on Jan 27, 20171 Comment
The universe has a bright future, but many roadblocks are in the way of getting there. Every person on this planet is an individual. We are big and small, short and tall, young and old, introverted and bold, yet no matter our similarities and differences, there are no two people...
Eats on East Bay: Paw Paw and Restaurant Week
by Madison Ling on Jan 26, 2017No Comments
Restaurant Week is not for a faint heart or a weak stomach. After a meal at one of the newest restaurants to grace East Bay Street, Paw Paw, I realized just how much of an undertaking a three course meal can be. I opted for their three courses for $35...
Walk-on wonder
by Sam Oleksak on Jan 26, 2017No Comments
“Student managers are a huge part of college basketball and don’t get nearly the recognition they deserve,” said Charleston men’s basketball senior walk-on Erik Goldbach. Goldbach spent his first three seasons on campus as a student manager, working on the court and behind the scenes to keep players and coaches...
¡Relajarse! Tertulia es divertido.
by Grace Samuelson on Feb 1, 2017 No Comments
Spanish speakers only: Tertulia is in progress. With its wide selection of accredited teachers and versatile application to most career paths, Spanish has become one of the most popular second languages to take. College of Charleston has embraced this popularity, encouraging students to indulge in the language experience outside of the classroom. Tertulia offers an...
Tattoo Tuesday: Blue Gorilla Tattoo's tenth anniversary celebration
by Abigail Hutchinson on Jan 31, 2017 No Comments
On Jan. 28, Blue Gorilla Tattoo tempted just about every Charlestonian with an offer of free tattoos in lieu of their tenth anniversary. The event was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Peppered Shade Tattoo, but lines began forming before 8 a.m. Ryan Morris, a freshman at the College, was among the many that...
"A Shadow in Time" by William Basinski -- An Album Review
by Emily Austin on Jan 27, 2017 No Comments
At its best, the music of William Basinski is to be experienced as much as it is meant to be listened to, and “A Shadow in Time” is no exception. Basinski employs his most popular compositional element, the tape loop, to pay homage to David Bowie for all of his years of artistic inspiration. A...
President Obama pardons Chelsea Manning in one of last moves in office
by Zainab Dossaji on Jan 26, 2017 No Comments
On Jan. 17, former President Obama granted clemency to Chelsea Manning, a transgender woman formerly known as Bradley. The army private leaked classified documents to WikiLeaks and was originally sentenced to 35 years in prison, but will now be released in May. Manning’s sentence was the longest of anyone who has been incarcerated for leaking information...
The Halsey debuts works about life in two cities
by Abigail Hutchinson on Jan 25, 2017 No Comments
Bold red and black lines intricately tell stories of a reality that many are unaware even exist. Imperfect lines form a Charleston house, often unnoticed by passerbys. Such lines made up the drawings in the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art’s latest exhibits. “Exit/Alive” by Anthony Dominguez and “Ahead of the Wrecking Ball” by Ronald Ramsey...
Former South Carolina Governor Haley becomes U.S. ambassador to the United Nations
by Emily Warner on Jan 25, 2017 No Comments
On Tuesday, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as President Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations. During the hearing, Haley announced her official position on the all-important issue of Russia, as she declared the Russians to be guilty of war crimes in Syria. In the hearing, Haley stated “Russia is trying...
Inauguration of President Trump provokes protests and controversy
by Bridget Snydstrup on Jan 25, 2017 No Comments
On Jan. 20, Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States of America, commencing the peaceful transition of power from the Obama administration to his own. Trump’s inaugural address opened with  an attempt at unity while discussing the new agenda of America – to rebuild the divided nation, declaring “We the...
Achieving your 2017 resolutions
by Caroline Mooney on Jan 25, 2017 No Comments
The start of a new year means rebooting your mind and setting resolutions you wish to accomplish over the next 365 days. Typically, we want to eat healthier or workout more, but time and time again we find that our goals get lost within our busy schedules. When thinking about what you may want to...
Try kindness, try veganism
by Kaitlyn Leggett on Jan 24, 2017 No Comments
The thought of eating meat disturbs me and always has. From my mom’s fried chicken to a ham sandwich, I always picked at and pushed aside the meat on my plate. Chicken was tolerable on some occasions, but pork even less so. Staring down at my meals, I always pictured an animal that, before its slaughter,...
Dylann Roof gets death penalty in final ruling of Mother Emanuel shooting
by Emily Warner on Jan 24, 2017 No Comments
“I just finally decided I had to do it. Somebody had to do something. ‘Cause, you know, black people are killing white people every day.” This is the final explanation Dylann Roof offered in his police confession to killing nine worshippers at Mother Emanuel church on June 17, 2015. Any words of mine directed to...
January jumpstart
by Ellie Thomson on Jan 23, 2017 No Comments
If there is anywhere to be in January, it is Charleston.  While the North freezes over, we in the Lowcountry enjoy sunny days and chilly nights.  Still, getting out and enjoying all this city and college have to offer may not be on your radar during the busy start of the year. Here are five...
Vatican, WVRM, Queensway, Hangman, and Cazador at Cory's Grilled Cheese -- A Show Review
by Emily Austin on Jan 20, 2017 No Comments
A mystically foggy night in a grocery store shopping center lined with palmetto trees is like a burgeoning, brutal metal scene in the suburbs of Charleston: a paradox, but a welcome one.   When I arrived at Cory’s (a specialty grilled cheese restaurant by day), the lights were off and Cazador’s vocalist was mid wail,...

