Music Ten artists/bands who could take off in 2017 One of the most exciting things about entering a new year is the promise of new musical artists breaking out and cementing themselves as a defining part of that time. In 2016 we saw veteran artists have mammoth breakouts like Anderson .Paak and unknowns like Desiigner come through with mega-hits and major label deals. Granted,...

National / news / Politics Trump cabinet pick Betsy DeVos raises concerns The past several weeks have been a whirlwind of transition as the Trump administration solidifies its hold on the White House. Among several new decisions, Donald Trump’s cabinet picks have sparked widespread public debate. Betsy DeVos, Trump’s choice for Secretary of Education met with a great degree of outcry as many viewed her as unfit...

South Carolina / The Swamp Fox The untold story of the steaming storm drains Every College of Charleston student leaves with a Bill Murray-sighting story. Students have seen him at basketball games, walking down King Street and even in Mama Kims. But why is Murray never excited to say hello to a student or take a picture with them? His secret just came out. Ever wonder why the storm...

Carousel / Music / Radio “A Shadow in Time” by William Basinski — An Album Review At its best, the music of William Basinski is to be experienced as much as it is meant to be listened to, and “A Shadow in Time” is no exception. Basinski employs his most popular compositional element, the tape loop, to pay homage to David Bowie for all of his years of artistic inspiration. A...

Columns / opinion Freshman voice: Hanging on to our comfort zones by a thread The universe has a bright future, but many roadblocks are in the way of getting there. Every person on this planet is an individual. We are big and small, short and tall, young and old, introverted and bold, yet no matter our similarities and differences, there are no two people with the same characteristics. With the increasing...

City / Features Eats on East Bay: Paw Paw and Restaurant Week Restaurant Week is not for a faint heart or a weak stomach. After a meal at one of the newest restaurants to grace East Bay Street, Paw Paw, I realized just how much of an undertaking a three course meal can be. I opted for their three courses for $35 at the suggestion of my...

Men's Basketball / sports / Winter Sports Walk-on wonder “Student managers are a huge part of college basketball and don’t get nearly the recognition they deserve,” said Charleston men’s basketball senior walk-on Erik Goldbach. Goldbach spent his first three seasons on campus as a student manager, working on the court and behind the scenes to keep players and coaches happy. “People really don’t realize...

City / Features / Life The Halsey debuts works about life in two cities Bold red and black lines intricately tell stories of a reality that many are unaware even exist. Imperfect lines form a Charleston house, often unnoticed by passerbys. Such lines made up the drawings in the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art’s latest exhibits. “Exit/Alive” by Anthony Dominguez and “Ahead of the Wrecking Ball” by Ronald Ramsey...