Features / Lifestyle Collegiate Curls: Unifying the College one strand at a time On an average day you might catch Courtney Hicks showcasing the College campus to a group of young prospective students. Some days she may be scurrying past you on her way to a Black Student Union meeting. Or perhaps she was your summer orientation intern. With a helpful hand already involved in a multitude of organizations,...

Men's Basketball / sports / Winter Sports Cougars continue to conquer conference foes The College of Charleston returned to TD Arena for the first time in over a month to record the program’s ninth win in 10 games, defeating Towson, 62-57. “For us to come out and beat the team that was picked to finish No. 2 in the CAA was a big accomplishment for us,” said Charleston...

City / Features / Life Coast Records Winter Jam With the start of a new year and the motivation of making 2017 the best year yet still fresh in everyone’s mind, consider this: Coast Records Winter Jam. College of Charleston alumni and one of the event’s planner Tyler Boone will be performing along with several other local artists including Chris Wilcox, Tom Mackell, The...

sports / Sports Features / Spring Sports / Tennis Serving to success As the warm Mediterranean sunshine beams down upon the seaside town of Limassol, Cyprus, a budding young tennis star emerges into prominence. Her journey would begin here, but continue half-way around the world as she stumbled upon her adopted home, the sandy shores of Charleston, South Carolina. Before enrolling at the College of Charleston, Mara...

Blogs / Entertainment / Pop Culture The 2016 Hip Hop Superlatives Superlatives are not just for seniors anymore. The rappers on this list were relevant (or irrelevant) enough this year to land them a spot in the 2016 Hip Hop Superlatives by yours truly. I broke it down into fifteen superlatives for fifteen different rappers. Remember that this list is not meant to be all inclusive, but...

Campus / news / sports Sam speaks at the College On Tuesday evening (Dec. 6), former NFL player Michael Sam spoke in front of a crowd of students and faculty members at the Stern Center Ballroom discussing his upbringing as the first openly-LGBT athlete in any major American sport. The former Dallas Cowboy and St. Louis Ram, also played in the Canadian Football League with...

Campus / City / Features / Life The Reef takes over Redux For the past year now, Charleston’s Makeout Reef music collective has been making power moves to revitalize the city’s music scene. Since they were first formed in December of 2015, MR’s popularity has increased exponentially through the success of bands such as Del Sur, Mr. Rosewater, The Camel Blues Band, Tall Kitchen Bag and Hot...

Blogs / Lifestyle Under the Christmas tree: A holiday gift guide The semester is winding down and finding the time to search for the perfect gift can be extremely tough. Especially when you want to scope out the perfect gift for loved ones and friends! Here are a few ideas that will help you stay organized this holiday season and make your gift shopping trips more enjoyable. Mom:...