Campus / City / Features / Life ¡Relajarse! Tertulia es divertido. Spanish speakers only: Tertulia is in progress. With its wide selection of accredited teachers and versatile application to most career paths, Spanish has become one of the most popular second languages to take. College of Charleston has embraced this popularity, encouraging students to indulge in the language experience outside of the classroom. Tertulia offers an...

City / Features Tattoo Tuesday: Blue Gorilla Tattoo’s tenth anniversary celebration On Jan. 28, Blue Gorilla Tattoo tempted just about every Charlestonian with an offer of free tattoos in lieu of their tenth anniversary. The event was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Peppered Shade Tattoo, but lines began forming before 8 a.m. Ryan Morris, a freshman at the College, was among the many that...

Carousel / Music / Radio “A Shadow in Time” by William Basinski — An Album Review At its best, the music of William Basinski is to be experienced as much as it is meant to be listened to, and “A Shadow in Time” is no exception. Basinski employs his most popular compositional element, the tape loop, to pay homage to David Bowie for all of his years of artistic inspiration. A...

City / Features / Life The Halsey debuts works about life in two cities Bold red and black lines intricately tell stories of a reality that many are unaware even exist. Imperfect lines form a Charleston house, often unnoticed by passerbys. Such lines made up the drawings in the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art’s latest exhibits. “Exit/Alive” by Anthony Dominguez and “Ahead of the Wrecking Ball” by Ronald Ramsey...

Blogs / Life / Lifestyle Achieving your 2017 resolutions The start of a new year means rebooting your mind and setting resolutions you wish to accomplish over the next 365 days. Typically, we want to eat healthier or workout more, but time and time again we find that our goals get lost within our busy schedules. When thinking about what you may want to...

Columns / Lifestyle / opinion Try kindness, try veganism The thought of eating meat disturbs me and always has. From my mom’s fried chicken to a ham sandwich, I always picked at and pushed aside the meat on my plate. Chicken was tolerable on some occasions, but pork even less so. Staring down at my meals, I always pictured an animal that, before its slaughter,...